The future of a program that develops Ballarat's community leaders has been guaranteed following backing by the State government on Thursday. Future Shapers Ballarat is one of nine regional leadership programs that will share in an announced $1.8 million in funding under the Regional Community Leadership Program. Committee for Ballarat program lead Ellen Jackson said the funding was critical in allowing the continued quality and extent of the program to be delivered. "It subsidises as a program that is additionally funded by participant fees which are generally paid by employers and local organisations, so it allows us to be able to provide above and beyond what we might be able to do otherwise," she said. "It's a 10 month program, it's quite extensive - over 20 days of face to face content that the participants are involved in. We couldn't do that without this additional funding." The program aims to achieve better representation for women, Aboriginal leaders, multicultural community members and people living with a disability in Ballarat, and covers project management, public speaking, advocacy and collaboration skills. "We know that great community leaders come in all different shapes and forms, there's no one standard template for who makes a great community leader," Ms Jackson said. "To be able to have representation across every aspect of our community really is increasing our chances of getting the best community leaders out there." Future Shapers Ballarat, formerly known as Leadership Ballarat and Western Regions, has run for the past 17 years. Its overseeing peak body, formerly known as Victorian Regional Community Leadership Program, supports the nine regional leadership programs and the more than 4000 graduates across in Victoria. It sees more than 200 people participate across over 60 local government areas statewide each year. Ms Jackson said it was an enormous privilege to be involved in the program. "Seeing those connections between the development work that we do with participants and then what they go on to do and how they have an impact on their community on the community in really immediate ways, it's really exciting," she said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

