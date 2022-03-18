news, latest-news,

The dream AFL debut wasn't to be for East Point junior Josh Gibcus, with Richmond falling to Carlton in round one for the first time since 2021. Gibcus had 10 touches at 80 per cent efficiency, as well as three intercept marks in the Tigers' 14.17 (101) to 11.10 (76) loss. The 18-year-old, who was drafted from the Rebels with pick nine last year, was largely faultless while playing on big-bodied Blues Charlie Curnow and Tom De Koning. Richmond coach Damien Hardwick praised his newest charge after the game. "I thought Gibcus played a pretty solid game tonight as a first-game player," he said. Former Greater Western Victoria Rebel and St Patrick's College student Oscar McDonald played solid minutes in the Blues' historic win. The 24-year-old was a surprise inclusion in defence, racking up 15 disposals. It was McDonald's first start in the navy blue, having played two games as a medical substitute after joining the club as a pre-season supplemental selection last year. He played 81 games for Melbourne before being delisted. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/4f4db72a-647f-4eff-b795-e0a22f86cea9.jpg/r0_293_3535_2290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg