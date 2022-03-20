news, latest-news,

A leading Ballarat youth group is hosting its second all-ages inclusive community event to promote connectedness and health and wellbeing. The Youth Advisory Board's, Spring in the Park: Autumn Edition is expected to be bigger and better than its successful inaugural event at Victoria Park in November 2019. To be held at Lucas Central Park on March 26, the free event will feature live performances by Australian singer Taylor Henderson and Ballarat artists Roy Darby, Gemma Foord and Milla and Geoffrey Williams. There will be food trucks, 30 market stalls and fun activities for all ages. Henderson will stay after his performance to meet and greet fans. YAB member Chloe Waddell said people of all ages were welcome to attend the event which would showcase young people's contribution to the community. "We hope people of different ages and interests come along. There will be a jumping castle, market stalls and face painting," Ms Waddell said. "We hope everyone finds something on the day. It's a drug and alcohol-free event so it's a safe place. It's free so people can bring a picnic and a chair and set up for the whole day. "We are trying to fill that gap of holding something that is free." YAB member Katie Balharrie said importantly, the event was beneficial for mental health through connecting with other people, being outdoors and listening to music. She said youth mental health service Headspace would be on site, giving people an opportunity to talk without having to go into an office. Spring in the Park: Autumn Edition, supported by Integra, will be held from 2pm to 6.30pm at Lucas Central Park on Saturday, March 26. The YAB was formed in 2018 with people aged 16 to 25 meeting regularly.

