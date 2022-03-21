news, latest-news,

The biggest wine festival in the region has secured council funding support for another three years. Pyrenees Shire councillors voted to sponsor Pyrenees Unearthed with $6500 funding each year for the next three years. "This event has continued to grow and has gone from strength to strength," Pyrenees Shire Council chief executive officer Jim Nolan said during Tuesday night's council meeting. The wine industry is the second largest private sector employer in the Pyrenes Shire, a council officer's report revealed. It has been a focus of growing the visitor economy through wine tourism. Pyrenees Unearthed is hosted annually on the Avoca River flats and is becoming an 'anchor' tourism event in the calendar. The 2022 festival will be held on April 9, after a sold-out event in 2021 and cancellation of the 2020 event. Tickets were capped at 1000 last year and will be capped at 1200 this year. "Cellar door operators are looking forward to being able to hold the festival annually again as a means of generating sales and encouraging customers back to their cellar doors," the officer's report said. Pyrenees Shire Council has supported the Pyrenees Grapegrowers and Winemakers group which runs Pyreenees Unearthed for many years with funding and in-kind support. The report states council sponsorship for Pyreeness Unearthed allows the group to have funds to participate in other events like the Melbourne Good Food and Wine Show and Ballarat's Seriously Red event. The $6500 sponsorship per year for the next three years is the same amount that has been provided since 2019. Cr Damian Ferrari said during the council meeting the sponsorship was a way to support the wineries and also show appreciation for their work to attract tourism and economic growth in the community. Wine, food, local produce and live entertainment will be on offer at the 2022 event, with 21 wineries on show. Pyrenees Unearthed began as the Avoca River Festival in 2014.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/f94fa21e-ad60-45d0-87f7-703b10869550.jpg/r0_223_4435_2729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg