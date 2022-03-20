sport, ballarat-cricket,

The race for the E.J. Cleary Medal is wide open, with Danza Hyatt's mid-season departure opening the door for a diverse queue of challengers, all with strong claims to the Ballarat Cricket Association's highest individual honour. Hyatt, Darley's enigmatic all-rounder, is likely to lead the early rounds of voting. The opener hit 539 runs at an average of 49 and took 12 wickets in the 12 games he played before returning to his family in Jamaica for the first time in two years. A memorable century against Golden Point was coupled with four half-centuries. In Hyatt's absence, Darley teammate Dilan Chandima shapes as a strong favourite to claim the medal. The all-rounder arrived from Sunbury United in the off-season, having won the Gisborne District Cricket Association's champion player award after an 855-run, 17-wicket campaign. Chandima didn't take long to settle into his new colours, posting a game-winning 92 in the third match of the season against Buninyong. The opener hit two centuries and four half-centuries during the home-and-away season, finishing on 767 runs at an average of 59. Chandima, a wily spinner, also delivered with the ball, taking 21 wickets and finishing with an economy rate of 3.4. On numbers alone, Napoleons-Sebastopol all-rounder Sajith Dissanayaka makes a strong case. The all-rounder was Nap-Sebas' highest run-scorer in its drought-breaking third-place finish, hitting 649 runs during the regular season, including two centuries and four half-centuries. More importantly, for his side, the spinner took 33 wickets at an average of 19.5. Dissanayaka is almost certain to take maximum votes from a round 18 win against Brown Hill, having hit a century and taken six wickets, but a lean run before that could throw his medal chances in doubt. In the seven matches preceding, Dissanayaka failed to get past 22. At Wendouree, there could be some friendly competition between Sam Miller and Cole Roscholler. The reigning E.J Cleary Medallist, Miller, started strongly, hitting 441 runs at an average of 110.25 in the first six rounds. But, his opening partner, Roscholler stole the limelight in the season's second half. After the holiday break, the diminutive right-hander 529 runs at an average of 88.1, including one century and four half-centuries. Ballarat-Redan opener Zac Jenkins looms as an outside chance after a standout season where he hit two centuries and five half-centuries. Golden Point young gun Josh Pegg was another who enjoyed a good year, coupling 619 runs with 22 wickets after a breakthrough season with the ball.

