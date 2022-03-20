news, latest-news,

A month ago Webbcona was fighting to keep its season alive. Now, it is just one win away from a memorable Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region premiership. Webbcona was dominant, claiming every rink, to celebrate a 60-54 preliminary final win against reigning premier Victoria. The rink of Chris Steenhuis, Harold Worsley, Anthony Lange and Matthew Blackburn were Webbcona's best peformers, beating their Victoria counterparts by six shot. The Gary Johnson-skippered rink came close, winning 21-16, while Ross Brown, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney and Ben McArthur ensured it was a clean sweep, winning by three shots. It is the second time Webbcona has defeated Victoria in as many weeks and puts the grand finalist on a four-match winning streak. Remarkably, Webbcona was only in the top four of the ladder four two weeks of the regular season. It returned to a finals place in dramatic fashion, defeating Victoria in the final round while seeing two other results go its way. For Victoria, who entered finals second on the ladder, there are painful thoughts of what could have been. It never left the top four for the entirety of the season, spending 12 weeks inside the top two. Though, form comes in waves, and for Victoria the dip came at the wrong time. The loss was Victoria's third in a row, following last weekend's semi-final defeat at the hands of Sebastopol. Webbcona faces the tough ask of Sebastopol on home soil in the grand final. Recent history suggests a tense affair, with top-of-the-table finisher Sebastopol just prevailing, 53 (12) to 50 (4), when the sides met last month. Webbcona won two rinks on that day, though a 24-13 loss in the third swayed the affair. The other meeting in round seven was eerily similar - Webbcona winning two rinks but losing the third, 30-12, to see Sebastopol walk away two-shot victors.

