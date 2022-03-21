As Ballarat Health Services prepares to demolish 86-year-old Eildon House, photographs reveal the former private maternity wing, where generations of Ballaratians were born, itself replaced a much grander and significant building on the site - the original Miner's Hospital. Eildon House, and what remains of the Edward Wilson building behind, will be demolished in coming weeks to make way for the hospital's pharmacy, pathology, education and training spaces, and various engineering and "back of house infrastructure" spaces. Opened in October 1935, Eildon House and its attached buildings were the latest in Art Deco design, promising more light-filled rooms and wraparound verandahs for staff and patients to recuperate on. Access to fresh air and space to walk around while convalescing was regarded as central to recovery at the time, and the buildings also had a cloistered garden and lawns, as can be seen in these pictures. For a time the buildings had the Ballarat and District Hospital nurses' accommodation wing attached to it, until a new accommodation wing opened on Mair Street in 1951. It was the private maternity section of the Ballarat Base Hospital from its opening until the 1990s, and the city's midwifery school was also domiciled in the cream brick building. In later years other medical units such as the urology ward were also housed in Eildon House. Prior to the construction of Eildon House, which was a modestly-sized building, the site was home to the original Ballarat Hospital, known as the Miners' Hospital until 1860. The building was remodelled several times, until at the end of its existence resembled a grand temple painted white with fluted columns. While the history of the Ballarat Base Hospital is one of continual demolition and rebuilding, many living in Ballarat will have a sense of sadness at the loss of a place connected to their first breath in the city, and many mothers and fathers the joy of their children's arrival. It also signals the end of any remaining architectural remnants of the 1930s to 1950s such as the later accommodation wings and the tuberculosis chalet. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
A long history: Medical senior & junior medical residents and senior nursing staff stand on Eildon House stairs in 1973. Front L-R: Dr J. Acheson (Medical Sup), Sr Betty Wilson (Dep Matron), Mr I. McVilly (Manager), Miss M.S. Ogden (Matron), Sr Winsome Menadue (Asst Matron), Sr M. Ormsby (Clinical Sup), Sr Grace Cameron (Midwifery Sup). Picture: SLV
All gone, or going: View down Drummond St from the BRICC, before the demolition of the Ballarat Base Hospital.
Eildon House, and what remains of the Edward Wilson building behind, will be demolished in coming weeks to make way for the hospital's pharmacy, pathology, education and training spaces, and various engineering and "back of house infrastructure" spaces.
Many of these images were sourced from the State Library of Victoria Collection.
Opened in October 1935, Eildon House and its attached buildings were the latest in Art Deco design, promising more light-filled rooms and wraparound verandahs for staff and patients to recuperate on. Access to fresh air and space to walk around while convalescing was regarded as central to recovery at the time, and the buildings also had a cloistered garden and lawns, as can be seen in these pictures.
The Miners' Hospital (later Ballarat Base Hospital), on the corner of Sturt and Drummond Streets, demolished in 1934. The Prince Alfred tower in the background was demolished in 1955.
For a time the buildings had the Ballarat and District Hospital nurses' accommodation wing attached to it, until a new accommodation wing opened on Mair Street in 1951.
A human scale: Eildon House was modelled on a less imposing, more human scale than its predecessor, which was the original hospital. For 60 years Ballarat babies were delivered here, and Ballarat nurses trained in midwifery.
It was the private maternity section of the Ballarat Base Hospital from its opening until the 1990s, and the city's midwifery school was also domiciled in the cream brick building.
In later years other medical units such as the urology ward were also housed in Eildon House.
Outdoor gardens: Patient Symons and Sister Tippett in the gardens of the Eildon House building, 1930s/40s.
Prior to the construction of Eildon House, which was a modestly-sized building, the site was home to the original Ballarat Hospital, known as the Miners' Hospital until 1860.
The building was remodelled several times, until at the end of its existence resembled a grand temple painted white with fluted columns.
Reminder: Eildon House this week, the last reminder of Ballarat Hospital's updates in the 1930s.
While the history of the Ballarat Base Hospital is one of continual demolition and rebuilding, many living in Ballarat will have a sense of sadness at the loss of a place connected to their first breath in the city, and many mothers and fathers the joy of their children's arrival.
Similar: the front facade of the Miners' Hospital was similar to the Bendigo Hospital, which has survive largely intact.
It also signals the end of any remaining architectural remnants of the 1930s to 1950s such as the later accommodation wings and the tuberculosis chalet.
Training centre: Nurses training at the Ballarat and District Hospital in the 1950s. Picture: SLV.
Open spaces: The interiors of the new buildings contained a garden and grassed area for patients to sit in the sun.
