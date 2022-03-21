news, latest-news,

As Ballarat Health Services prepares to demolish 86-year-old Eildon House, photographs reveal the former private maternity wing, where generations of Ballaratians were born, itself replaced a much grander and significant building on the site - the original Miner's Hospital. Eildon House, and what remains of the Edward Wilson building behind, will be demolished in coming weeks to make way for the hospital's pharmacy, pathology, education and training spaces, and various engineering and "back of house infrastructure" spaces. Opened in October 1935, Eildon House and its attached buildings were the latest in Art Deco design, promising more light-filled rooms and wraparound verandahs for staff and patients to recuperate on. Access to fresh air and space to walk around while convalescing was regarded as central to recovery at the time, and the buildings also had a cloistered garden and lawns, as can be seen in these pictures. For a time the buildings had the Ballarat and District Hospital nurses' accommodation wing attached to it, until a new accommodation wing opened on Mair Street in 1951. It was the private maternity section of the Ballarat Base Hospital from its opening until the 1990s, and the city's midwifery school was also domiciled in the cream brick building. In later years other medical units such as the urology ward were also housed in Eildon House. Prior to the construction of Eildon House, which was a modestly-sized building, the site was home to the original Ballarat Hospital, known as the Miners' Hospital until 1860. The building was remodelled several times, until at the end of its existence resembled a grand temple painted white with fluted columns. While the history of the Ballarat Base Hospital is one of continual demolition and rebuilding, many living in Ballarat will have a sense of sadness at the loss of a place connected to their first breath in the city, and many mothers and fathers the joy of their children's arrival. It also signals the end of any remaining architectural remnants of the 1930s to 1950s such as the later accommodation wings and the tuberculosis chalet.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/cccf6d26-47ff-420a-8b07-f3f261683d3f.jpg/r0_74_785_518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg