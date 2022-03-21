sport, ballarat-cricket,

Dilan Chandima arrived in the Ballarat Cricket Association to little fanfare. Those at his new home Darley were aware of his mercurial talent, but for the rest of the competition, there was little to judge on but numbers. Chandima soon gave his rivals reason to notice. The all-rounder hit 767 runs at 47.9, including two centuries and four centuries, while taking 21 wickets en route to winning the E.J Cleary Medal. Chandima is only the second Darley player to claim the Ballarat Cricket's Association's highest individual honour, following in the footsteps of Matt Cape, who celebrated back-to-back wins in 2012-13 and 2013-14. It is the second season in a row Chandima has won a league best-and-fairest. The opener took home the Gisborne District Cricket Association's honour after scoring 855 runs at 122.14 in the 2020-21 season. Chandima swapped Sunbury United for Darley in the off-season to play alongside lifelong friend Kasitha Wickramasinghe. It didn't take long for the Sri Lankan to assert himself in his new colours, taking three wickets in round two before posting a match-winning 92 in round three. Chandima only had to wait two more weeks for a maiden century. Opening the batting, Chandima hit two sixes and 12 fours on his way to an unbeaten 109 to lead the Lions to victory in a grand final re-match against Golden Point. Darley coach Brian Wheelahan has previously spoken of his talisman's importance. "Chandima is our key, and he's a big-game player and a proven performer," he said before the Lions' semi-final. Chandima hit an unbeaten 112 to lead Darley past Napoleons-Sebastopol at the weekend and move one win away from a third-consecutive premiership. It was a summer to remember for Sajith Dissanayaka. The Napoleons-Sebastopol all-rounder was instrumental in his side's transformation from wooden spooners to semi-finalists. Dissanayaka finished the regular season with 649 tuns and 33 wickets to take home the Ballarat Cricket Association's champion player award. In turn, he also finished as both Napoleons-Sebastopol's highest runscorer and highest wickettaker across all senior grades. It was the third season in a row Dissanyaka posted more than 550 runs. Dissanayaka's best performance of the summer came in a final round win against Brown Hill. Opening the batting, he hit 15 fours and four sixes in a near run-a-ball 127, before taking a career-best six wickets in the second innings. It was Dissanayaka's second century, with his ton against Mt Clear standing as one of the season's most memorable knocks. Dissanayaka hit nine sixes and 13 fours on his way to an unbeaten 127 of balls to help Naps-Sebas chase down 156 in 23 overs. The spinner only went wicketless in three matches, finishing the season with a four-wicket haul and three three-wicket hauls to his name. Impressively, he also took a team-high 14 catches and played a hand in two run-outs. Wendouree's Cole Roscholler's dominant second half of the season has seen him finish as the Ballarat Cricket Association's highest runscorer. The opener hit 529 runs at an average of 88.1, including one century and four half-centuries, after the holiday break. In total, the former Vic Country representative finished the home-and-away season with 868 runs, two centuries, six half-centuries and an average of 72.3 to his name. It was Roscholler's best return for a season in Wendouree colours. Roscholler took his form into the post-season, posting 73 in the Red Caps' semi-final loss to Golden Point. While it was a difficult season for his side, North Ballarat quick Ash McCafferty excelled, finishing as the competition's most prolific wickettaker for a second season in a row. The opening bowler finished with 35 wickets at an average of 12.57, alongside an enviable economy rate of 3.11. McCafferty's best performance of the season came in round 10 against Mt Clear, where he claimed figures of 6-19. Highest score: Scott Wright (North Ballarat thirds) - 223* Best bowling figures: Madushanka Ekanayaka (Darley firsts) - 9-15 E.J Cleary Medal: Dilan Chandima (Darley) Champion Player: Sajith Dissanayaka (Naps-Sebas) Batting Aggregate: Cole Roscholler (Wendouree) - 868 runs Bowling Aggregrate: Ash McCafferty (North Ballarat) - 35 Highest score: Sam Miller (Wendouree) - 148* Best bowling figures: Madushanka Ekanayaka (Darley) - 9-15 Most dismissals by a keeper: Jacob Smith (Mt Clear) - 30 Bernie Davey Medal: Adam Toohey (Dunnstown) Champion Player: James Lewis (Golden Point) Batting Aggregate: Adam Toohey (Dunnstown) - 635 runs Bowling Aggregate: Nick Smith (Golden Point) - 24 wickets Highest score: Adam Toohey (Dunnstown) - 148 Best bowling figures: Kobe Heafield (Ballan) - 6-20 Most dismissals by a keeper: Dave Horwood (Lucas) - 21 Thirds: Steven Nicholson (Mt Clear) Fourths: Vignesh Sirangevelu (Brown Hill) Fifths: Siddharth Rajesh (Ballarat-Redan)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/ff9d4ef0-dab7-4a64-9532-a380d3b080f3.jpg/r637_109_4210_2128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg