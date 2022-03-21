sport, ballarat-cricket,

BALLARAT Bolts premiership winning playing-coach Emily McNeight has capped off a remarkable season by being named the inaugural senior women's cricketer of the year at the Ballarat Cricket Association's best and fairest awards on Monday night. McNeight led the Bolts firsts team to an unbeaten season, highlighted by the four-wicket grand final victory earlier this month against Holy Trinity at Eastern Oval. The all-rounder had an outstanding year hitting 226 runs at an average of 56. She twice scored over 50 in a match, with a top score of 70 coming in round five against Melton Centrals. With the ball, McNeight was equally as important with 13 wickets at a cost of just 96 runs for the whole season in the first eleven. She averaged just 7.38 with the ball for the season and had an economy rate of less than two runs an over for an outstanding overall year.

