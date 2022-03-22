news, latest-news,

CITY Oval has won the first ever Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region premier division grand final, holding off a withering comeback from Midlands to claim a thrilling grand final. The Hawks qualified nine of its 10 squads into finals this season, marking a year to remember as it celebrated its 100th birthday with premier pennant success. But it needed all its guile and experience to hold off Midlands in the 58-53 win, picking up two shots in the final end to secure the win, with Midlands champion David Speechley missing what would have been a miracle last shot of the contest. Early days it looked as though City Oval would waltz to a big win, Chris Smith's team dominated against the squad skippered by Gregory Plier winning 25-13, but it failed to fully take advantage late, as Midlands fought back with some crucial shots. Midlands' Paul Kennedy was too strong for City Oval's Ian Robinson, with the final score reading 20-11 which meant it was up to Speechley and Roberts who battled it out for the prize, Roberts holding on 22-20 picking up the final two shots when Midlands' all or nothing attempt just missed the mark. Smith said he was thrilled to celebrate the win with his teammates, praising the performance of lead Peter Orr, who he said was the clear bowler of the day. "We expected they would come back, we always have a good game against Midlands," Smith said. "The club is looking really good and hopefully this success will inspire even more younger bowlers to come along and try out. "Our leader (Orr) bowled brilliantly, he was by far our best bowler on the day. Our number two (Cheryl Magrath) was outstanding as was Elizabeth Kierce (at three), it was a great team effort." Speechley said it was a grand final match-up befitting the best two teams in the competition. "We had a sneaky chance in that last one, but I thought we were stiff on the second last end where we lost three when we could have been four up," he said. "But it was a very good game, we're always competitive against each other, but full credit to them, they were just too good on the day." In all, five different premiership and five different clubs celebrating a title is the perfect scenario for the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant after grand final days were held across Ballarat. There were plenty of other close matches across the board from Divisions 1 to 4 with Daylesford holding off Beaufort by four shots to claim Division 1 honours while Linton squeezed past Victoria to score a 59-54 win in Division 2. Division 3 was the biggest margin of the day with Webbcona proving too good for Smeaton in a three-rink win 78-41, while Ballan held off City Oval to take the Division 4 title.

