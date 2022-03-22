news, latest-news,

Another Sebastopol street will be closed to traffic for major roadworks until the end of June. Docwra Street, at the Albert Street/Midland Highway intersection, will be closed from March 31 for traffic light installation works, until June 30. The upgrade, part of the state government's $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving package, will mean detours along Magpie Street for residents and Magpie Primary School students, however Docwra Street will remain open for pedestrians. SEE ALL THE KEEPING BALLARAT MOVING LOCATIONS HERE: According to an update from Regional Roads Victoria, the works are "necessary to allow crews to fast-track watermain and drainage replacement, kerb construction and asphalting works". Originally designed as a roundabout, the state government announced traffic lights would be built instead, citing increased traffic volumes and safety concerns, including for pedestrians. The new intersection design includes Prince Street, and additional lanes on Albert Street to Queen Street. In other roadworks, Hertford Street remains closed between Albert Street and Clarkson Street for fast-tracked works, which are expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. This upgrade will replace the roundabout with traffic lights, with works to continue once Hertford Street is reopened for some months. Further down the Glenelg Highway, works are also continuing at the Wiltshire Lane roundabout replacement, and at Wiltshire Lane and Latrobe Street, which is expected to be complete by mid-year. New traffic lights will replace roundabouts at both intersections. In Wendouree, works are almost complete on a new set of traffic lights at the Gillies Street and Gregory Street West intersection - according to the RRV website, they are expected to be activated in mid-2022 after being synchronised with the Gillies Street level crossing. The final intersection upgrade, at Dyson Drive and Carngham Road, is still in the design phase, and is expected to be a roundabout, but this could change given the City of Ballarat's continued lobbying to duplicate Dyson Drive. Separate to the Keeping Ballarat Moving works, the joint project from council and RRV to finish the shared path down Sturt Street will involve more disruptions at the Drummond Street intersection this week, though access will be retained for emergency vehicles. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/30bb62b4-3113-45b8-8506-09e8107459d5.jpg/r0_196_4939_2987_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg