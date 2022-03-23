news, latest-news,

BALLARAT basketball is mourning the passing of former Ballarat Rush player Kelly Richardson who died at the weekend. In a statement on Basketball Ballarat Facebook page, the association paid tribute to the former Rush star. "It is with extreme sadness and grief that we acknowledge the passing of Kelly "Richo" Richardson," Basketball Ballarat said. "Kelly was a loved player, teammate, coach, and friend to many at Basketball Ballarat. "Kelly started her basketball career playing for her local club Celtic Tigers before progressing through the Ballarat representative program and into the senior Ballarat Rush team." Richardson played 350 junior games with the Celtic Tigers, scoring 4178 points. She then progressed to senior level with Celtic playing a further 247 games and scoring 2259 points. She spent four seasons as a junior representative coach and played three seasons for 80 games with the Ballarat Rush in the SEABL. "The Basketball Ballarat board and management extend their heartfelt sympathies to the family and many friends of 'Richo'." the club said.

