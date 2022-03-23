coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Wednesday, March 23: NEW CASES: 145 (up from 122 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 811 (down from 845 yesterday) In other areas: Victoria recorded 10,471 new cases, along with 11 deaths. There are 243 new patients in hospital with the virus, 23 are in the ICU and four people are on a ventilator. Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy has returned to parliament after testing negative for COVID-19 on a PCR test. Mr Guy said his eldest child suffered from a cold last week and he had undertaken daily rapid antigen tests ever since, which had all returned negative results. He still felt unwell on Tuesday and decided to be cautious and get a PCR test before attending state parliament. "I thought, coming into parliament still not 100 per cent, I'll just put caution first and go and get a PCR, I have and it's negative," he told reporters at parliament on Wednesday. Despite feeling unwell on Monday, Mr Guy attended a number of events including Victorian senator Kimberley Kitching's funeral. Health Minister Martin Foley has also returned to parliament after undertaking seven days of isolation as a close contact. He said he did not contract the virus from a family member. -WITH AAP

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/9575f1bf-9a2b-47ed-9e6f-457f895a3e8f.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg