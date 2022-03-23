news, latest-news,

A new report reveals shocking and 'distressing' statistics on the prevalence of sexual harassment at universities, with almost half of students at a major Ballarat university not aware of complaint processes. One in six students have been sexually harassed since starting university nationwide, National Student Safety Survey data released on Wednesday reveals. Ballarat's Federation University comes in below the national rate, with 10 per cent of the 901 students who responded saying they had experienced sexual harassment since starting university. Two per cent of the 901 Federation University students who responded said they had experienced sexual assault. But 45.6 per cent of Federation University respondents said they knew nothing or very little about where to go to make a complaint about sexual assault. Federation University Australia Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Duncan Bentley said in a statement too many students did not know where to go to make a complaint or how to access support of assistance. "Everyone who attends Federation has the right to be safe and feel safe, and the right to believe they will be treated with respect, dignity, and fairness," he said. "While we had fewer reports of sexual harassment and assault compared to the national average, too many of our students don't know where to go to make a complaint or how to access support or assistance and we are developing a comprehensive action plan to turn this around." PAST COVERAGE: One year on from report into sexual assault at universities, what's changed? The survey data reveals a low percentage of students nationwide made a formal complaint to the university, with only one in 30 reporting harassment and one in 20 reporting assault. Almost 40 per cent of Federation University student respondents say they know nothing or very little about where to seek support or assistance for harassment. Less than four per cent of Federation University respondents who were sexually harassed made a formal complaint and 16.5 per cent of students who were sexually harassed sought support or assistance. "We want to thank every single one of the 901 Federation students who responded to the survey," Professor Bentley said. "Their contribution is helping us to make change, recognise where well-intentioned measures may have fallen short and see where there are meaningful signs of progress and change," he said. Federation University's action plan includes training and briefing sessions at orientations and training on respectful behaviours for students on residence and international students. The university does first responder training for student leaders and training modules about sexual harassment and sexual assault and where to seek support. The university says it has appointed a respectful communities coordinator to implement preventative actions and provide training to students and provide training and briefings for staff. Federation University students that experienced sexual harassment said almost 44 per cent happened in the general campus areas and 34 per cent happened in university lecture theatres and computer labs. A total of 43,819 students participated in the survey between September and October 2021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/31ad1f61-13af-4816-8cf8-01743c1272ef.jpg/r0_219_4388_2698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg