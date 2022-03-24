Former Nomads member faces court after punching man at nightclub

news, latest-news,

A former member of an outlaw motorcycle gang who punched a man at a nightclub may receive a fine for his actions. Christopher Field, 39, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. The police prosecutor told the court that the incident before the court occurred just before 2.30am on July 31, 2021, when Field and a co-accused were leaving The Deck on Lydiard Street. A patron made a comment to the co-accused as they were exiting down a staircase, which sparked an assault. The co-accused punched the man in the chest, pushed and shoved him, placed him in a headlock, hit him over the head with a glass bottle and headbutted him before smashing him into a mirror. The incident was captured on CCTV, including Field becoming involved by punching another man. When police attended and spoke to the two accused, Field provided a false name to police. The prosecutor said Field was argumentative and hit a constable's hand away, telling him not to "f****** touch [him]". Defence lawyer, Josh Smith, said his client only had one prior offence - a driving matter from 2007 - and had "never committed any violent offending before". "This offending is highly uncharacteristic," he said. Mr Smith said Field opened a Sturt Street business in March 2021 when he moved to Victoria. He said his client had a difficult childhood and joined the Nomads after a marriage breakdown. "He did it largely out of a desire to have a sense of identity and belonging," he said. "His life in many ways is beset by a sense of isolation and abandonment. "He joins the club not long after moving to a new state and not having a support network around him." However, he said Field was no longer a member. Magistrate Hugh Radford said it was fair to say Field played "a lesser role in the affray" and that the co-accused was the main protagonist. While Mr Smith submitted an adjourned undertaking would foster rehabilitation and allow supervision for a period of time, Mr Radford said it was "still a serious matter of affray". "I accept there has been a disassociation with the [club] but the objective seriousness is far higher than what would warrant an adjourned undertaking," he said. He indicated he would sentence Field by way of a fine and corrections order without a conviction if a positive report is returned by Corrections. The case will return to court next week.

