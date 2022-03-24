sport, ballarat-cricket,

It's almost impossible to escape the history. Darley and Golden Point meet in a Ballarat Cricket Association grand final for a third time in as many years, both with differing motivations. For the Pointies, scars of last year are still fresh. Darley was a five-wicket victor in that decider, winning a second-consecutive premiership after being awarded the honour following the 2019-20 grand final's abandonment due to the COVID pandemic. Most of those who were set to play in that first match remain. "I think you'd be pretty hard-pressed to find a player that isn't motivated by losing a grand final the year before," Golden Point coach Daniel McDonald said. "I think you really want to give yourself every opportunity to win one. "As a club we've worked really hard over the past two years, just like everyone. It's been a challenging two years in terms of just running a community sports club and making sure that everything goes smoothly. "So, to have this opportunity, we're really motivated to win it." Darley's ethos the whole summer has been about becoming the hunted. It's a disdain for complacency that Darley coach Brian Wheelahan will preach again before the grand final. "We've achieved something special by winning two in a row but we're equally as hungry going into this one as we were two years ago," he said. "There's probably five players still playing from the first one and they can potentially be three-time premiership players. "We're not hiding from (the occasion). We're embracing it. I think the boys are more excited knowing we've been there before so we know what to expect in finals, particularly grand finals. "Every ball means something and the stakes are high. We're ready to go." Darley enters a slight favourite, only losing four games en route to a second-place finish. "They've got great batters throughout their line-up and on the flipside they've got some really strong bowlers that can lock down an end pretty consistently," McDonald said of his opponents. "There's a reason why they've made a grand final again." The Pointies, meanwhile, are a side in form, winning nine of their past 12 matches to rise from seventh to an unlikely grand final berth. "We understand we're up against a really high-quality, tough opponent," Wheelahan said. "They're full of great players - White, Pegg, De Zoysa, the list goes on. It should be a fantastic contest." DARLEY: Bradley Barnes(c), Rahmatullah Khwaja, Ben Longhurst, Andrew Pickett, Drew Locke, Brodie Ward, Mitchell Ward, Ethan Thewma, Dilan Chandima, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka GOLDEN POINT: Andrew Warrick(c), Joshua White, Lachlan Herring, Daniel White, Andrew Falkner, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Joshua Pegg, Leo Turnbull-Gent, Manjula De Zoysa, Noah Maggi

