The Grampians region has the highest booster figures in the state at 73.83 per cent, according to data by Grampians Health. On Thursday the average across local government areas was reported at 70.9 per cent. Grampians Public Health Unit operations director Robyn Wilson said it was "not too late" for people who had not received their booster. "We are seeing case numbers rise in the state of Victoria and in Melbourne, and across Australia really, and it's anticipated that they're rising with the BA-2 variant," she said. "The best thing they can do is to get vaccinated to protect themselves and we appreciate that this is ongoing, but it's really important that we do that to protect them from potentially being admitted to hospital." The Courier understands there are nine COVID-positive patients at Ballarat Base Hospital, including one in ICU as of Thursday. Booster numbers have been slower to rise than earlier vaccine doses in Ballarat and across Australia - something Ms Wilson attributes to fatigue. "I imagine that people are a bit tired ... it's hard to remember that it can kill people, and we're still seeing people die every day from COVID in Australia," she said. "I think the country is weary but unfortunately COVID isn't weary, and it's still on our doorstep, and we still just remember to go and get vaccinated." Community vaccination clinic at The Mercure will close for three days from 12.30pm on Sunday March 27 until Thursday March 31 at 8.30am. Vaccination bookings or walk-ins for Pfizer or Novavax jabs will continue to be available at 18 Drummond Street from 9am to 3.30pm while the site is closed. Ms Wilson said the site had been a "a brilliant support" throughout the pandemic. "They have really taken care of the vaccination team, and it's great that business is coming back, but does mean we need to move out of their way ... it's a resource the town needs," she said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

