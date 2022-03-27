Meeting to be hosted to discuss alternatives to selling community hub

news, latest-news,

DAYLESFORD community members will soon convene a meeting to discuss alternative options to selling the infamous Rex building, which was long-touted to become a community hub. The 'Rethink The Rex' group was formed following Hepburn Shire Council's sudden decision to sell the Vincent Street building in November 2021. The group of concerned residents hopes to halt the sale of the building pending "proper community consultation". Group convenor, Jules McDonald, said the group had been researching the "appalling processes" that had occurred since the council purchased the building in 2016. This information will be provided to those who attend the meeting. "The heritage value of the building, identified youth and community needs, alternatives to sale, potential private and public use of the building and site, financial perspectives and innovative ideas will be presented together with some inspirational initiatives from other regional areas," Ms McDonald added. "The thorny issue of 'to sell or not to sell' will also be explored." Ms McDonald said community members would also have the opportunity to express their views and ask questions. "We hope this public meeting will be followed by a comprehensive community consultation conducted by council and this meeting will be a useful forerunner providing both information and stimulus for involvement. "Whatever the final decision or solution, it is important that the community is fully informed and has a real opportunity to explore possibilities and express their views." The public meeting will take place at Daylesford Town Hall at 6.00pm on Tuesday, April 5. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

