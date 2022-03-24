Woman in custody following alleged aggravated burglary

news, latest-news,

A woman has been arrested after a male resident was injured in an altercation during an aggravated burglary early on Thursday. Police said a man and woman allegedly entered a property on Magpie Road before becoming involved in "an altercation" with a male resident about 12.45am. During the altercation the male resident sustained a cut to his arm. Paramedics were called around 1am and treated the man, aged in his 50s. He was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition. Police have since arrested a 36-year-old woman in relation to the incident. She remains in custody and is assisting police with their enquiries. Police said investigations were ongoing but it was believed all parties were known to each other.

