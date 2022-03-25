Man flown to Melbourne hospital after serious crash

news, latest-news,

A man was flown to hospital in a critical condition following a serious crash on the outskirts of Ballarat early this morning. The single vehicle accident occurred near the corner of Brooke and Verdon streets just before 3am. Emergency services, including police, firefighters, paramedics and Powercor staff rushed to the scene. A police spokesperson said it was believed the driver was travelling along Brooke Street when they lost control of their car and crashed into a pole. A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said it was notified to reports of a possible person trapped and upon arrival crews found the car had snapped the power pole in half, with powerlines strewn across the car. The male driver, aged in his 40s, was removed from the car. He sustained serious injuries. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the man was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in an air ambulance. He was believed to be a critical condition. The incident was declared to be under control just after 5am, though fire crews have remained on scene to assist with traffic control. The VicTraffic website shows Brooke Street (the Glenelg Highway) remains closed between Victoria Street and Loader Street as a result of the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, and to follow the diversions in place.

