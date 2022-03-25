news, latest-news,

The Victorian racing industry will launch an independent review into historical physical and sexual abuse across all three codes. Racing integrity commissioner Sean Carroll has been tasked with setting up a system that will allow survivors of historical physical and sexual abuse within the industry to report what happened to them and access support services. The announcement follows a joint referral made by Racing Victoria, Harness Racing Victoria and Greyhound Racing Victoria requesting the commissioner establish an independent opportunity for survivors of sexual harassment and sexual or physical assault to report their experiences. The three controlling bodies also called for a review of the industry's current processes and systems for handling such complaints. Carroll, who has spent just over a year in his role, said he had "become aware of a number of historical sexual assault and physical abuse complaints across the wider Victorian racing industry, including more recent matters and those that date back decades". "These incidents are not confined to one racing code alone," Carroll said. The inquiry follows recent reports from media outlets outlining worrying alleged assaults in the industry. Former jockeys revealed to The Age the systemic physical and sexual abuse they suffered as part of their "initiation" during the 1970s and 1980s. The review will not investigate or make findings about individual allegations. However, it will provide access to counselling and other supports for all who need it, including specialist trauma counselling and referral to law enforcement for those who seek it. "The review will ensure that we have the best practice processes and systems in place to provide safe and respectful workplaces for everyone who works in the Victoria racing industry," Carroll said. It is expected the review will commence in June and the commission intends for an interim report to be provided by December. If you or someone you know has been affected by this story help is available.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/060a8809-d7d6-47db-8e98-44fc1aca9c7a.jpg/r270_621_3997_2727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg