A popular Sturt Street strip is being revived after the opening of two new bars in the Ballarat CBD. Located in the 400 block beside each other, Midtown Cellars opened in September while Ellington's Wine Bar and Rooftop opened in February. The owners agree the venues could be seen as a flow-on effect of the thriving dining scene in Armstrong Street North. Ellington's Wine Bar and Rooftop owners jumped at the opportunity to purchase the building, a former health food store, when it was put on the market. It took eight months for them to transform it into a two-story wine bar and restaurant, which includes Ballarat's first rooftop bar and function area. Ellington's co-owner Myles Williams said the owners wanted to bring something unique to Ballarat, namely a rooftop and European neighbourhood bar. He said the partnership of five owners started the venture because they were itching to open a new bar in Ballarat after successfully owning and operating a bar in Melbourne. "We thought it was too good an opportunity when the building came up for sale," Mr Williams said. "We open at 2pm Wednesday to Monday. Front and centre is the wine bar and we offer coffee, cocktails and European beers." Mr Williams, who grew up and lives in Ballarat, said it was the right choice to open a bar in Ballarat following the uncertainty of the past two years. "Another reason why we decided to do something in Ballarat was how the population has grown so much. It's grown a lot," he said. "We chatted to people before we opened and found they wanted something new. For functions, people tend to go to Melbourne because there isn't enough opportunities (here). "I am pretty optimistic now. With COVID it was up and down and now I can't see us going back into lockdowns." Ellington's front of house manager Sol Tate said he started the employee recruitment process early to avoid any shortage issues, and 10 people work at the venue. "I already had connections and they were keen to explore this opportunity which was great," Mr tate said. Advertisements were placed on online employment websites and the word was spread on social media. "Because we started that process early we could be a lot more selective." Midtown Cellars owner Jonny Driver welcomed the opening of Ellington's next door to his six-month-old business. "It may become a little strip. That's what I am hoping for. I think there are a lot of people around to support it," Mr Driver said. "I have certainly noticed more traffic since Ellington's opened. Anyone in Ballarat is keen to see what's new. Everything has exceeded my expectations so far." Midtown Cellars offers 175 craft beers alone, and wine and spirits. Customers can purchase takeaway or sit in. The venue is open seven days a week. "I want a place people can go and they don't have to look at the internet to see if we are open," Mr Driver said. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

