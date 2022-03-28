news, latest-news,

ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP'S hopes of a breakthrough campaign in Central Highlands Football League season 2022 have been rocked by an ankle injury to star Matthew Aikman just over two weeks out from the start of the season. The club is sweating on scans after Aikman went over on his ankle at training last week with the very real possibility last year's third place getter in the Geoff Taylor Medal and winner of The Courier's player of the year award, could miss the upcoming season. Co-coach Brad Macgowan said while the club is confident the star midfielder had avoided a break, scans will need to determine just how long he could be out for. "It's going to get out, there's no point in sugar coating it," Macgowan said. "He's hurt his ankle, he did that at training on Wednesday night. We're waiting on scans on his ankle, but we just don't know, he might not play for the year. "There's no break in his ankle, he's waiting on scans and we'll just have to see." Aikman, who was also one of the key bowlers in the Ballarat Cricket Association was set to be joined by his brother Ryan at the Grasshoppers this season as well as Ballarat-Redan teammates Zac Jenkins and Max Riding. "Basically what's happened there, that cricket group at Ballarat-Redan we've got all of them playing for us," Macgowan said. "Max and Ryan are younger recruits who are looking good for us. "It was definitely a few quiet seconds at training when Matty went down but we feel that we've got enough depth now to carry him for a while. Hopefully it's only a couple of weeks and he'll be back, but we just don't know yet." Macgowan said the club as a whole had come together well under new fitness adviser Jack Kelly, who has worked with a host of AFL players including Jake Stringer and Jordan Do Goey and has also spent time with clubs including Gold Coast and Essendon. "It wouldn't matter who wrote the program, these guys are really hungry for success," he said. "They still haven't played in a final, they finished third and didn't get that opportunity. They are really motivated to taste success, not only make finals, but win them."

