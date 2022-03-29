news, latest-news,

THE Ballarat Miners have secured a star big man import for the 2022 NBL1 season with 203cm giant Shaquille Morris agreeing to terms to join the club. The 28-year-old has travelled the globe for his basketball career. The centre spent four years of college with Wichita State University and has been playing in the top-tier of the Japanese league. After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Morris joined the Israeli team Bnei Herzliya, signing a one-year deal with an option for another one. His contract was bought out by the San-en NeoPhoenix of the top-tier Japanese B-League 2019, he then later signed with Tokyo Hachioji Bee Trains. Morris said he saw the Miners team in 2022 as one that could push a championships. "With coach Luke, the staffing group, and incoming imports. I thought to myself 'Wow now this is a team that can win a championship' and winning means so much to me so it was an easy yes," he said. In Morris's most recent season in Japan, he averaged 21.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He said his years of experience around the world would be an asset. "I will bring leadership, high basketball IQ, a strong defensive presence, and dominance on the inside," Morris said. Ballarat Miners Men's head coach Luke Sunderland said the Morris' recruitment would add a new dimension to the playing group in what will be an almost brand new team. "Shaq will bring a big presence on the court and has exceptional ability to go with his physical tools," Sunderland said. "His on-court resume is quite extensive with a great college career at a very high level in one of the most successful eras at Wichita State." Sunderland said being able to add a player with international experience showed the Miners were a destination club. "With having had experience internationally already he will be in good stead to play in the NBL1 South," Sunderland said. "We are excited to get him on the court alongside our already strong squad and add another element to our team for the 2022 season." Ballarat Miners subcommittee chair Cameron Moore said Morris's impact will be felt on and off the court. "We are thrilled to be able to bring someone of Shaquille calibre to the Ballarat Miners, not just for what he can do on the court but also the community work and junior coaching that he will contribute to our community," Moore said. Morris is due to arrive in Ballarat later this week and will get to training with his new teammates as soon as he can. "I've heard the people of Ballarat are amazing and love the Miners so I'm excited to see the community and I'm looking forward to spreading my knowledge of the game to the youth of Ballarat," he said. Morris joins fellow signings of Jordan Lingard, Zac Dunmore, Will Hynes alongside recruits Nic Pozoglou, Preston Bungei, David Crisp and Koen Sapwell with the club promising more still to come. The Ballarat Miners will tip off the NBL1 South season at Selkirk Stadium on Saturday, April 23 against regional rivals Geelong Supercats.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/fe946a94-0b40-4e0d-b819-46aef6fd6a89.jpg/r0_281_900_789_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg