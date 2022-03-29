Rebate scheme provides incentives for mid-week spending at Ballarat businesses

news, latest-news,

Ballarat hospitality and entertainment businesses are welcoming a state government program to incentivise mid-week spending. The Victorian Dining and Entertainment Program is is offering 25 per cent back on eligible dining and entertainment purchases from Monday to Thursday. Ballarat Wildlife Park managing director Greg Parker said he was confident the program would boost mid-week visitor numbers. "Hospitality and tourism were probably one of the first hit and amongst the last to recover," he said. "At the moment without the international markets and group touring markets, it is quite difficult to keep our numbers up. "We are having good numbers over the weekends but lower numbers during the week when normally we would be relying on group tour markets and internationals, cruise ships and pick ups from the big hotels. "Melbourne day-trippers have been affected by higher petrol prices." The dining rebate program began on Tuesday morning, with customers able to claim 25 per cent back on their bill when they spend at least $40 in hospitality venues anywhere in Victoria outside of Melbourne. The claim eligibility also extends to the entertainment industry, including cinemas, exhibitions, museums, galleries, zoos, theatre, comedy, fashion shows, amusement parks and water parks, which opened at 3pm. Customers can pay for their experience in full and upload their proof of purchase online, with a 25 per cent rebate credited to their bank account within five business days of their claim being approved. Provincial Hotel owner Simon Coghlan said anything that stimulated increased activity was a welcome incentive. "What we are seeing is people are out and about again, but our venues only have so many seats," he said. "If everyone wants to go out on Friday or Saturday it is hard to accommodate, particularly with staffing issues meaning venues are not able to run at full capacity at the moment. "I think all operators will be welcoming any increase in mid-week dining. It is a win win. "The only challenge we face in Ballarat is a lot of places aren't open early in the week, but it will be beneficial on Wednesday and Thursday." Each customer can claim a combined total of up to $125 in rebates under the program. A total of $60 million is available for customers to claim back, made up of $30 million for dining and $30 million for entertainment. The program will remain open until funds are exhausted.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/27fc7ac2-b936-4c14-a426-864083afb926.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg