news, latest-news,

The CFA was called to an illegal burn off around 7.20pm on Tuesday night in Clunes, with the incident resulting in a minor injury to a firefighter and another man being taken to hospital. The Courier understands police apprehended a man at the property, who was taken to hospital for assessment. A spokesperson for the CFA said firefighters were supported by Victoria Police at the scene. "CFA was notified to reports of an illegal burn off during FDP at 19:22 last night, Tuesday 29 March," the spokesperson said. "Four trucks and volunteer crews from Clunes, Creswick and Ullina responded, supported by VicPol". "The incident was declared under control at 20:31, with crews remaining on scene mopping up". "The only injury sustained by a CFA member during the course of normal firefighting operations, was a minor leg injury". "He was treated by AV on scene and later transported to hospital." The CFA denied reports on social media about firefighters being forced to flee the scene and await police assistance. A spokesperson for Ambulance Victoria confirmed they were called to the scene. "AV was called to a report of an incident at approx. 8.40pm last night," the spokesperson said. "One person was taken to a local hospital." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/f0aad25f-dd83-4872-bdd5-14a8b6284826.jpg/r0_224_4450_2738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg