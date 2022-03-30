coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30: NEW CASES: 185 (up from 173 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 919 (up from 890 yesterday) Ballarat has reported another increase in COVID-19 cases, with 185 new infections recorded on Wednesday. The cases are up on the 173 infections confirmed on Tuesday and continues an upward trend. Active cases in the city are also up to 919, compared to 890 yesterday. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | TUESDAY, MARCH 29 NEW CASES: 11,749 DEATHS: 7 IN HOSPITAL: 280 ICU: 18 Another Victorian government minister has tested positive to COVID-19 and will isolate for seven days, joining Premier Daniel Andrews in being confined to home with the virus. The state reported 11,749 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and seven deaths. There are 280 people in the state's hospitals including 18 in ICU and five on ventilators. Industry, Tourism and Sport Minister Martin Pakula said he returned a positive from a rapid antigen test on Wednesday morning. "Felt a little less than 100% when I woke up just now so cracked open the RAT and ... I'll be resting up for the next week," he tweeted. Mr Andrews is in isolation until Monday after he also returned a positive RAT result. Opposition Leader Matthew Guy is also isolating after his nine-year-old son caught the virus on Tuesday. All three will miss the funeral for late cricketer Shane Warne at the MCG on Wednesday. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/8caa3f21-574d-4814-b1f5-b34e9f2a25ce.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg