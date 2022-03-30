news, federal-election,

Melbourne lawyer Ben Green has been endorsed as the Liberal Party candidate for the seat of Ballarat in the forthcoming Federal election. Mr Green is a solicitor and partner at DSA Law in Melbourne, and spends his time between the city and the central Victorian town of Talbot, where his mother owns a bookstore. He was admitted as a lawyer in 2008, specialising in construction, defamation, review of government decisions, general commercial, employment, crime and insolvency, according to DSA Law. Mr Green's father Bill was novelist, journalist and playwright, and a press secretary to Dr Jim Cairns, deputy prime minister in the Whitlam government. The Courier has attempted to contact Mr Green and the Liberal Party for an interview. Incumbent Catherine King, standing for the ALP, and the United Australia Party's Terri Pryce-Smith have put their hats in the ring, with more candidates expected to be announced this week. An election is expected to be announced soon, to be held before May 21. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/c0d50959-8b4f-4ff2-aa47-932f9bd92b89.JPG/r0_407_3100_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg