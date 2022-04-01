news, latest-news,

After more than one year of planning, Creswick's inaugural folk and roots music festival will open on Friday with a line-up of 300 musicians across three days. CresFest will bring the former goldrush town to life over three days by bringing people together to enjoy music and dance with a high calibre of regional and Victorian artists. Festival director Judy Turner said the Creswick community needed an event like CresFest following the past two years of coronavirus and the January floods. "The community has really got behind it. People in Creswick are excited about this event happening in their town. I think people are chuffed," Ms Turner said. "I encourage Ballarat people to come out. A lot of people drive through Creswick and don't know what magnificent buildings it has. This is a chance to stop and appreciate the beauties of our gold rush buildings." CresFest will be held across 15 venues, including the town's historic buildings and unique open spaces, and involve 100 volunteers. The festival will feature galas, headline concerts, a talent quest, busking competition, instrumental workshops, youth events, bush dancing and film. The Creswick Market will come alive with music on an open air stage. Ms Turner said there would be something for everyone at the festival, including free events. Ballarat artists performing at CresFest include Amy Brulee, Geoff McArthur, the Sweet Monas and ZOJ, a Persian kamancheh and qeychak player, singer and songwriter. Ms Turner said the festival had received support from six Creswick businesses and all levels of government. A shuttle bus will operate from the Ballarat Train Station to the Creswick rotunda during the festival. CresFest will be held from April 1 to 3. Details: cresfest.com.au/ If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/5ef771fe-af48-4682-8555-310268edd43b.jpg/r0_153_2400_1509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg