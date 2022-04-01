news, latest-news,

Prospective Ballarat homeowners, and those undertaking renovations, are urged to check the certification and registration of the builders and plumbers they engage to do work, or risk being uninsured for poor, shoddy or uncompleted work. The Courier is aware of at least one building firm in Ballarat whose director has carried out construction work in recent times without being registered, leaving the homeowners liable if the house is substandard. Victorian Building Authority executive director of regulatory operations David Brockman says anyone engaging a builder or plumber needs to research and check they are registered. "Victorians should be wary of anyone offering their building or plumbing services on online marketplaces and through apps, consumers should always check their credentials," Mr Brockman says. "The VBA takes its role as regulator seriously and supports a thriving and trusted industry that acts with integrity, and by taking action against those who do not follow the rules." Any work involving two of the following: floor and wall tiling, glazing, painting and decorating, installing insulation, sheet plastering, solid plastering and rendering, floor finishing and covering, attaching external blinds, awnings, security screens, insect screens and balustrades, erecting poles, masts, aerials and antennae, and costing more than $10,000 requires a registered tradesperson. The Victorian Building Authority says anyone can check whether the builder or plumber they are looking to use is registered with the VBA and whether they've faced any disciplinary action by visiting vba.vic.gov.au/check. The VBA also issues photo ID cards.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/0b488084-48bf-4cc3-a6b7-fd546559e939.jpg/r4_0_1018_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg