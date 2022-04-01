Ballarat Clarendon College hot favourite for nationals girls' four title

news, latest-news,

Ballarat Clarendon College is a clear favourite for the schoolgirls' coxed four title at the Australian Rowing Championships at Nagambie. The crew was head and shoulders above the rest in Thursday's heats, which were run as individual time trials owing to windy conditions. BCC had a 27.85-second cushion in its heat and was 12 seconds quicker than any other crew. Loreto College was fourth in a heat, sending it to a repechage. In the schoolboys' coxed fours, Ballarat Clarendon College and Damascus College will row off in repechages after finishing second and fourth respectively in their heats. The finals will be contested on Sunday.

