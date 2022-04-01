comment,

TO BE short-changed in netball, the believing really could be in the seeing it. We do not need to wait for inspiration from the Australian Diamonds or Melbourne Vixens or Collingwood, but it would certainly help. Netball has been one of the nation's highest female participation sports for generations. That comes with a lot of tradition and while uniforms have evolved, the skirt has remained in various fashions. Our leading netball competitions have flagged they are open to uniform changes like shorts to offer females, particularly teenage girls, more options to feel comfortable and less self-conscious when playing. Football-netball clubs can apply for senior netballers to roll down sleeves under dresses on cold days this winter season. No club has yet put forward an interest in short potential yet, excepting on individual case discretion. Anyone who has played in the body-con dresses with flouncy skirts, or who has artfully tried to arrange a tucked-in polo to cover a tab-skirt waistband will find the modern A-line playing dresses the most flattering for most body shapes. Why must it be a one-size fits all? Maybe it is because most of us have never seriously considered anything other. We have never really seen shorts as a serious contender on court. If elites were to take a shorts cut, it would instantly make a fashion statement. Dresses and skirts have become a big part of netball identity. Shorts have been more for training - pulling on the dress means time for business, no matter what level the competition. Even if you spend valuable time between centre passes trying to adjust bibs on body-con tops or discretely plucking your netball underpants into place so you can jump and run and with carefree agility and drive. An ongoing Victorian University study found flexible sports uniform policies keep players in the game. The The study found this would reduce self-consciousness by a third in netball, swimming and cricket. READ MORE: This column is not advocating come-as-you-are freedom approach to the game. Apart from the obvious umpiring practicalities, uniforms set standards and can show great pride both in the club and in appearance - especially in competitive arenas. This is about evolution. Uniforms change and we need to seriously consider what is needed to keep more players happy and welcome in the game. The Courier reports there are uniform options in the works to allow clubs to mix players in dresses and short for uniform play. Change can start at the grassroots. Elite athletes have put a spotlight on uniform issues. Each Olympic Games attention tends to focus on comparing men's and women's beach volleyball. It was the Norwegian women's beach handball team that attracted attention last year. A non-Olympic sport, but one that in wearing shorts instead of 10-centimetre bikini bottoms that delivers a hefty fine. We need to stop skirting around the short issue and help females just get on with the game.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/fe200850-2484-4eac-9f1b-c63b7406d6d1.jpg/r0_1662_3557_3672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg