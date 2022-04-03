news, latest-news,

Our club-by-club guide to the Ballarat Football Netball League season continues. Will North Ballarat build on last year's form? Can Dan Jordan bring life back to Darley? There's a lot to unpack. Check out part one of our season preview here. THE BRIEF The Roosters were last-season's benchmark side, dropping only one game on their way to a minor premiership. COVID robbed Brendan McCartney's side of a finals campaign, leaving many interested eyes watching to see what transpires in what should be a complete season. THE TALISMAN Simon McCartin's class is well-known, but the Roosters' captain will have an important role to play in what will likely be a fluid line-up. Young gun Riley Polkinghorne could be in-and-out with VFL duties, while Josh Chatfield seems to be settled in Footscray's best 22. With veteran Daniel Jones leaving for Beaufort, McCartin's experience will be called on more. THE NEWBIE McCartney has again opted not to chase players, instead backing growth from within. The Roosters finished third in the under-19 competition, losing just three games, with many of the club's best juniors a chance to step straight into the senior line-up. THE COACH'S WORDS "It's been a pretty productive pre-season. If anything we've been able to build on what we did last year with how we play and how we approach things and the behaviours we want to see at a really consistent level." "We had a pretty distinctive style of play. We're competitive and apply a lot of pressure around the ball. When we get the chance to move the footy, we're pretty good at it. So we feel we have some good blueprints in place for how the game should be played." "We've got some young kids coming through like last year. There's another six or seven 18-to-20-year-olds that are ready to make the step up to consistent senior footy. They've had good summers and quite a few of them have taken good opportunities in our pre-season games." "As a coach I have always believed the most important thing to get right is your training. Clubs invest a lot into match-days but you need to train well. That's where good behaviours get built and sorted out. We've just been making sure we train at a good level and at a really high intensity." THE BRIEF Coach Michael Searl has admitted his side is not performing as well in pre-season as he expected them to be. But, the Burra's leader has high standards for this group. After making finals the past two seasons - last year with an injury-decimated - group expectations have changed for the former battlers. THE TALISMAN Lachlan Cassidy was a stand-out last year, deservedly winning the Henderson Medal. The hardnosed mid is tipped to have another big year with the return of senior players from injury easing the pressure on him. Tony Lockyer looms as another influential figure, having missed most of last year with a shoulder injury. THE NEWBIE All 6'6" of Dean Robertson is on the way to Marty Busch reserve. Robertson was a premiership player with Waubra, splitting his time between the forward line and the ruck. The former Roo will provide another target up forward, alongside the Hutt brothers, while also assisting James Richards in the middle of the park after ruck Nick Hausler's move to Queensland. THE COACH'S WORDS "I think we've certainly improved but our pre-season form probably hasn't been where we though it would be or where we hoped it would be." "I can't question the intent, the endeavour of the players is really good. I think the execution of our skills has let us down at times. We're probably just not at the level we'd like to be with our structures as well." "What we've been trying to drill into the group is a selfless mindset needs to be a key focus for us as a team. We know that when one persons got the footy, 17 don't so therefore what are they doing to support the next person who gets the footy." "We felt out forward line probably wasn't as functional as we would've liked last year. We had some really good players and on paper it looked great but we just felt that perhaps they all wanted to be the target and the person on the end of it. We've really tried to drive home that message of playing your role and sometimes that may have to be a sacrificial role." "We've had the drive and the vision to be more than just competitive and to be a team that can be a bit of a benchmark. It's such hard work to predict where we'll be but I just want to see our endevaour improve in games. In patches in last year I felt we played some great footy but our difference between good and bad was just too great." THE BRIEF The silver lining of a winless season is that there's only one way up. Dan Jordan's return to the BFNL to coach the Devils has reignited the spark, alongside the arrival of several top-line players. The Devils are bound to improve, just how soon will it take them to get back to the top? THE TALISMAN Matthew Brett was a highlight for Darley last season, making the best in all but two of the nine games he played. The good news for the Devils faithful is that the defender has cut ties with VFL club Werribee to play full-time in the BFNL. THE NEWBIE Darley had one off the biggest coups of the off-season, luring Brett Bewley back to his junior club immediately after being delisted by Fremantle. The onballer is on Geelong VFL's list as well, but hasn't been in the Cats' squad for the first two rounds of the season, raising hopes of consistent appearances for the Devils. THE BREAKDOWN There's no pressure on Darley, which could prove a massive advantage. Club officials have been open about the club being in a rebuilding phase, and landing Dan Jordan straight from Essendon's AFL coaching group has only accelerated it. While Brett Bewley headlines a group of marquee signings as a one-point player, the Devils have managed to hold on to a majority of its homegrown talent, easing the points pressure and allowing the big names Nick Rodda, Dylan Landt, and Matthew Brett to all get on the field. Dan Jordan has promised a new game-plan so expect a fast-flowing, high-scoring Devils this year. THE BRIEF It's easy to forget with the events of the past two years but East Point is still hunting for a third-straight premiership. Despite a slow start, the Roos showed their credentials last season and were hitting their straps at the right time before finals were abandoned. Expect Jake Bridge's side to be near the top again. THE TALISMAN Jordan Johnston will return to East Point full-time this season, lining up alongside brother Matt in the engine room. Matt Johnston was one of the Roos' top performers last season, winning the club's best-and-fairest. Jordan has impressed in pre-season, with those inside the club saying the former Geelong VFL onballer is in career-best shape. THE RECRUIT East Point has landed a proven gun in former Essendon midfielder Jackson Merrett. The older brother of current Bombers star Zach, Merrett arrives from WAFL powerhouse Peel Thunder, where he won the club's best-and-fairest and was named in the WAFL's team of the year in 2020. Still 28, Merrett will have an immediate impact on the field and will bring his expertise and experience to the coaching group. THE BREAKDOWN The Roos look well-placed to challenge for a third-straight flag, with its elite midfield unit the envy of the competition. The addition of Jordan Johnston and Jackson Merrett to a group that already includes Matt Johnston, Mickijta Rotumah-Onus and Joe Dodd is enough to strike fear into most opponents. The question that lingers over the Roos is whether its midfield can get first use of the ball. Darren Jolly has retired, while Dallas Martin's involvement is still unclear, leaving a large hole in the ruck department. Joel Ottavi can no longer fill in, and the remaining tall timber is needed in defence. A strong graduating class of under-19 players will add to the Roos' speed and excitement, but size may be a problem this coming season. THE BRIEF Melton was one of 2021's top performers defying injuries and the long-term emotional impacts of Dyson Stevens' freak on-field accident to finish second, primed for a deep finals push until the season was abandoned. The Bloods haven't escaped big-name departures, but the retention of a core group has them well-placed to challenge for a premiership. THE TALISMAN Jack Walker was a revelation for Melton last season, finishing a close second in the Henderson Medal count. The onballer provides welcome pace and poise, while his consistency often goes under the radar. Opponents may pay extra attention to him this season but Walker will no doubt find a way to influence games again. THE NEWBIE Former St Kilda rookie Brenton Payne has returned to his junior club for the 2022 season. The 25-year-old will have an immediate on-field impact, bringing experience from the AFL, VFL, NEAFL and most recently the WRFL. Another returning to the club is Mark Orr, who will have a telling presence in the forward line and the ruck. THE BREAKDOWN Melton poses an interesting threat this season not just for the known class in recruits Mark Orr and Brenton Payne, but for the return of stars who were starved of football last season. Lachie Watkins will play his first competitive game in Bloods colours after splitting his spleen during a practice match last season. Anthony Hibbert will return to the seniors fold after winning the club's reserves best-and-fairest last year despite only playing seven games. Hibbert was unable to commit to trainings last year, ruling him out of seniors contention. The momentum the Bloods will take from last year can't be understated either. Two losses en route to a second-place finish was the club's best season in 20 years. What will hold Tymms' group in good stead this season, however, is the context in which last year's feats were accomplished. Dyson Stevens' shattering his spinal cord while laying a tackle against Darley shook the whole league. Only those closest, Dyson's mates first, fellow Melton footballers second, can speak of the effect the incident had on them all. Last year unified the group. This year, the impacts could flow.

