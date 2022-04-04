news, latest-news,

Redan coach Jarrett Giampaolo has promised a more attacking brand of football after some players voiced their disappointment at how the side played at times last season. The Lions were the fifth-lowest scoring side in the competition last year and boasted one of the worst goalkicking records to slip out of finals contention with the fourth-lowest percentage in the league. Only three players, Izaac Grant (14), Lachie George (13) and Dean Chester (11), kicked more than 10 majors for the season. Giampaolo said Redan would look for more freedom in its attack in the upcoming campaign. "This pre-season we've changed a bit the way we want to play to try and be more aggressive with the footy and be a bit more attacking," he said. "We didn't score enough last year. We thought we needed to be able to hit the scoreboard more so we've been training in a more aggressive style. "We felt we were a bit slow at times last year and looking too defensive, just trying to save goals rather than kick goals. "We needed to change that around and I think a few blokes found it taxing with the way with our footy was going. It became a bit negative and a bit defensive. "So, this will be a chance to bring the fun back a bit more and just let blokes play to their strengths and open the game up a bit more." Redan's shift has in-part been forced by major changes to its list. Premiership Lion Patrick Britt has re-joined junior club Dunnstown, Zac Jenkins has gone to Rokewood-Corindhap, Jack Jess to Navarre, while Chris Giampaolo has crossed to Rosebud. A host of fringe players have also left the club. Waubra premiership player Lincoln Barnes and former Bungaree star Jacob Werts have joined the Lions, offsetting some of the losses, but Giampaolo said the club would back its junior players to step up to the next level. "You probably get the most out of a younger side when you do let them have a bit of freedom and take the game on more," he said. "That'll be our focus, to try and be a side that can hit the scoreboard more and put big numbers up." Redan opens it season away to Lake Wendouree on Good Friday.

