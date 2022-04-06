news, latest-news,

The newest crop of Ballarat's prep students have enjoyed a smooth start to their primary school adventures, unlike the preps of the last two years. Hundreds of smiling, happy faces are learning in the classrooms and chasing each other around the playgrounds with big dreams for the future and a sense of excitement about what comes next. Now, we bring those (mostly) smiling, happy faces to you. The Courier's Big Steps, Little Feet publication features all of the prep grades across the Ballarat region in 2022. The photos appear in the print edition of The Courier on Wednesday, April 6. The photo gallery below is available solely to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au. All photos can also be purchased by ringing our office on 5320 1200 or by visiting us at 2 Webster Street, Ballarat. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

