A premiership hopeful has suffered another setback on the eve of the Central Highlands Football League season, with the loss of a second star midfielder. Rokewood-Corindapwill be without the speedy Sam Carr against Bungaree at Bungaree on Saturday as a result of knee injury. He joins Matt Aikman on the sidelines. Aikman has been ruled out for three months with syndesmosis in his right ankle. Carr and Aikman were instrumental in Rokewood-Corindhap's climb up the ladder to third last season - each finishing in the top 10 in the CHFL best and fairest. While Aikman suffered his injury on the training track, Carr finished up on crutches after a practice match at Woorndoo on Saturday. The Grasshoppers have been waiting for a scan to reveal the extent of Carr's injury. Aikman underwent surgery on Thursday after suffering a complete tear of the deltoid ligament in conjunction with a syndesmosis tear. Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said while the situation was far from ideal, he believed they had the depth to cover them. The Grasshoppers' new look midfield will include recruit Zac Jenkins from Redan, with other new faces including North Ballarat duo Ryan Aikman and Max Riding to line up. Losses this year include veteran defender Leigh Ryall and defender Jordan Gercovich, while Cam Richardson's playing future is yet to confirmed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/456378e6-2fcd-42a4-aba2-2e60825a7b8e.JPG/r43_0_3174_1769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg