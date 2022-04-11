Ballarat Foundation launches new massive grant option

news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Foundation has launched its grants program which past recipients say enables them to continue providing integral community services. Breezeway Meals Program coordinator Jen Wright said receiving a $15,000 grant from The Courier Charity Fund last year meant 'survival' for the service. "Breezeway is an unfunded program. We operate on donations whether they be in kind or in cash," she said. "Without something like the Ballarat Foundation grants we would struggle." Breezeway served up 3000 hot meals and 2700 sandwich packs to people in need in Ballarat in March, almost double the same time last year. It is giving out 100 to 125 meals per day and 100 sandwhich packs, on average. "The 2019/20 financial year we did about 16,000 meals in total, a combination of hot and cold meals. Last financial year we did 35,000," Ms Wright said. "This financial year only nine months in we have already done 41,000. "People are struggling. We are seeing new people every day. I believe it is because of the increased cost of living." Ms Wright said the Breezeway team was working to secure more cash and food donations to help make ends meet. "The increasing need is quite a strain on the service and on the staff," she said. RELATED COVERAGE: 'We as a community can do so much': Ballarat Foundation awards $100,000 of grants The Ballarat Foundation will make $150,000 available to community and charity organisations through its annual grants program this year. For the first time a new $50,000 grant, titled the Ballarat Innovation Grant, is on offer, for a community group with a new or innovative project aimed to reduce disadvantage. Applications for the Ballarat Foundation's suite of grant options opened on Wednesday. Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said the new innovation was an exciting opportunity to drive new projects which responded to increased vulnerability exacerbated by COVID-19. "The Ballarat Foundation recognises that to make real change to reduce disadvantage within our community, we need to continue to evolve our approach to supporting those working to make a difference," he said. The grants are funded through donations to Ballarat Foundation sub funds and through appeals such as Feed Ballarat. "We are extremely grateful for the support the Ballarat Foundation gives us and it is integral to us continuing providing the service we do," Ms Wright said. Visit ballaratfoundation.org.au/ for more details and to apply for grants. A free community information session will be held on April 20, via Zoom, at 1.30pm for organisations interested in applying. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/43994515-b56a-4ce2-9c03-42abfb024939.jpg/r0_1705_3648_3766_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg