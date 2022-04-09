'One of a kind': Farewell to a humble cop who triggered a storm of prosecutions

news, latest-news,

Detective Senior Constable John Norris was one-of-a-kind, according to his good mate and former colleague Colin Ryan. Mr Norris' passing after a stroke on April 4 will leave a big gap in the heart of Mr Ryan's and many others, particularly the many victims of sexual abuse that John Norris helped in a landmark prosecution almost three decades ago. Norris and Ryan worked side-by-side at the Warrnambool Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) for 13 years. "I worked with John for 13 years - he arrived at the Warrnambool CIB in July 1978 and retired in 2003," he said. Mr Ryan said his mate's empathy saw him create life-long bonds with not only victims, but offenders he tried to help. "He was a great people person who had a lovely nature," Mr Ryan said. Mr Ryan said his former colleague was humble about his efforts in helping victims secure justice. This included putting paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale behind bars in 1993. That watershed case not only began multiple prosecutions against Ridsdale in the decades to come for the damage he had done across the winder Ballarat Catholic Diocese to young victims but also helped embolden more survivors to come forward to seek justice. "He was solely responsible for putting the brief together that secured the conviction against Ridsdale," Mr Ryan said. Mr Ryan said Mr Norris' investigation began with one victim, but by the time he submitted his brief, he had spoken to 15. "What John's efforts did was enable all those other victims to come forward," he said. However, Mr Norris never sought any recognition for his efforts. "He was a humble man - he never sought any type of recognition or praise for what he had done," he said. Fred Hughson also worked with Mr Norris at the Warrnambool CIB for about 25 years. He described his former college as a "people's person". "He had a great rapport with the public," Mr Hughson said. "He didn't have too many enemies, that's for sure." The two work colleagues became great mates, often chasing snapper or gummy sharks off Warrnambool together. Mr Hughson said Mr Norris was always in a good mood. "His workmates loved him," he said. Mr Norris is survived by his wife Gail, children Janie, Aaron and Mark (deceased) and step-children Travis, Carly and Dayna. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/d00a8671-f454-47df-aa68-da20dac8b8e7.jpg/r0_549_828_1017_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg