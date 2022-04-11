news, latest-news,

Sebastopol Vikings have gone down in a heartbreaking loss to Williamstown, compounding the club's bad start to the State League 3 North-West season. Striker Stewart Maylett's straight red card left the home side scrambling in the second half after they took a 2-1 lead into half time. Down to 10 men in the 78th minute, the Vikings defence was unable to hold off the attacking Williamstown who scored the scored the match-winner just four minutes after Maylett was sent off and held on for the final few moments to a 3-2 win. Coach Corey Smith, who missed the game due to a personal commitment, said it was a disappointing outcome in match the team should have won. He said next weekend's home match against Diamond Valley was looking as an early season make-or-break game "The side we played yesterday, I think we really should have beaten," Smith said. "Fingers crossed we can turn it around, I think we can get a run on, I don't see what we can't be in a position to make a move." The reserves continued their unbeaten season with a 2-1 victory and will no doubt provide some of the moves needed for the seniors to get the desperately needed first win of the season. Maylett's red card means he will be missing from next week's match with the team needing to make some changes to the line-up. In State League 5, Ballarat SC were outstanding, holding on for a 1-1 draw with the previously unbeaten Balmoral. Angus Martin scored the goal in the 35th minute.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/f2619b8b-c5e5-4faa-afda-3c1f21dd0847.jpg/r0_211_2481_1613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg