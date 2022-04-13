news, latest-news,

Lake Wendouree has put a line through one its best players for the 2022 Ballarat Football Netball League season. Ash Simpson, who captained the Lakers for the past three years, tore his Achilles off the bone while playing a one-off match in Darwin at the start of the year. The midfielder immediately had surgery to correct the tear but is expected to be in a moon boot for some months to come. Simpson is a huge on-field loss for a young group preparing for its first season under new coach Jack Fitzpatrick. The 26-year-old was named in the Lakers' best in over half the games he played last year and was the side's third-leading goalkicker, booting eight majors. Simpson is not expected to return to the field until 2023 but will stay around the seniors group in an assistant coaching role this season. Fellow Lake Wendouree junior Joel O'Connell will captain the seniors in Simpson's absence. Tim Collins will serve as vice-captain, with Brayden Helyar, Cooper Brennan, Lane Buckwell, Angus Gove and Harrison Robertson rounding out the leadership group. Lake Wendouree opens its season at home on Good Friday against a similarly young Redan outfit. The Lions lost a big group of senior players in the summer and outside two gun CHFL recruits, Lincoln Barnes (Waubra) and Jacob Werts (Bungaree), will look to juniors to step up.

