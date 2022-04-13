news, latest-news,

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has revealed the emotional scenes when he told Lake Wendouree junior and Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Kai Lohmann will make his AFL debut against Collingwood tomorrow night. "He was so excited; I got him into the office yesterday and told him he was in a bit of trouble and he was actually a bit nervous when he walked in," Fagan said. "Probably out of all the boys I've told over the years, he was probably more emotional than anyone I've seen. "It means a lot to him." The 18-year-old was selected by the Lions with pick 20 of the 2021 national draft. The lively small-forward has been in impressive touch in the VFL, kicking two goals in a loss to Geelong last weekend. The round before, Lohmann kicked five goals and one behind from 20 disposals in a big win against North Melbourne. "He's only played three reserves games, he's kicked a lot of goals, his tackle pressure is fantastic, he's got a few different attributes we think, in time, will give the opposition some difficulty." Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has also confirmed Lohmann will not be the medi-sub, saying he's not a fan of debuting young players as subs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/af1ebd71-0fd1-43fa-bb4a-919cca2c2e3c.jpg/r0_85_3299_1949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg