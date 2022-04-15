news, latest-news,

The family of a man killed while cycling to work last year say they are struggling to come to terms with progression in the case against the responsible driver, who pleaded guilty at court this week. "As you can imagine, it is an incredibly difficult time for our family at the moment and coming to terms with the guilty plea is harder than I expected," Dylan Thomson, son of deceased man David Thomson, said. Bradley John Spark, 40, pleaded guilty to three charges including dangerous driving causing death at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday. "I plead guilty Your Honour," he said appearing via video link from custody, after he was asked how he would plead to the three charges. Spark, from Alfredton, also pleaded guilty to failing to stop and failing to render assistance after a fatal collision. He struck Ballarat man Mr Thomson, 60, better known as "Thommo", while he was cycling to his shift at Eureka Concrete on October 21, 2021. The fatal collision happened on Brazenor Street near the LaTrobe Street intersection about 5.40am. Mr Thomson died at the scene, while Spark fled. Dylan Thomson told The Courier on Friday he and his family were extremely grateful for support from friends, family and the wider Ballarat community during this difficult time. "Our thanks go out to Victoria Police for the work they have done to find the offender and the car and bring him to justice," he wrote in a message. "This is a horrible situation and we hope that no other family has to ever go through what we have endured." Mr Thomson's family made emotional public pleas in the weeks after the tragedy for the driver to come forward. His daughter, Sophie Thomson, told the media she was taking her usual route to work about 7am on the day when she came across her colleagues processing a crime scene in Delacombe. The Detective Senior Constable, attached to the Criminal Investigation Unit at Ballarat Police Station, decided to pull over and ask if they needed any help. "A detective sergeant I work with daily informed me that a cyclist had been hit and killed. That cyclist was my father," she told the media in November. "My world instantly broke. Dad had been tragically killed on the way to work. "I had unknowingly attended my dad's own crime scene. Please, imagine for a second what that would have been like." The prosecution dropped nine charges against Spark on Thursday, including the more serious culpable driving charge, upon the resolution of the case. Dylan and Sophie Thomson appeared on the court link for the short hearing. Spark did not make an application for bail. He will remain in custody and return to court at a later date for a plea hearing in the County Court.

