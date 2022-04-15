Driver expected to admit responsibility for killing mother on the road

news, latest-news,

A man will accept responsibility for his dangerous driving that led to a collision and the death of a 48-year-old mother, a court has heard. Ross Trevor Blackmore's lawyer Jon Irwin told the court on Thursday the case had resolved and his client would plead guilty to one charge, with all other charges withdrawn. There were issues with the video link arrangement to the prison on Thursday, so Blackmore did not appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for the short committal mention. He will officially enter his plea at the next court date. Blackmore, from Enfield, was allegedly drug-affected when he was driving 130km/h on a 60km/h stretch of Colac-Ballarat Road in Napoleons on October 4, 2020 and hit the victim's car. The Major Collisions Investigations Unit charged him in October 2021 with culpable driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, careless driving, drug driving and speeding. Blackmore is the second person charged over the incident. The second driver, Jacob Pope, is contesting charges of dangerous driving causing death and serious injury, careless driving, failing to keep left of a dividing line and failing to ensure a passenger was wearing a seatbelt. Pope's mother, the 48-year-old deceased woman, was a passenger in the car. Pope is on bail and will return to court in May for a four-day contested committal hearing. Blackmore's case was adjourned until May when he will appear at court to enter a plea on the driving charges. He will remain in custody, but Mr Irwin said he would inquire with the court about when an application for bail could be made. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/f9cd5c97-c564-4f18-89ba-9a6067be8ccf.jpg/r3_0_1192_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg