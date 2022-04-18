news, latest-news,

SMALL things, like a pop of green from an indoor plant or fresh fruit in a tea-room, are just as important as the big staff welfare and leadership projects, Grampians Health's culture lead says. The region's health body has stepped up a focus on staff well-being under a state government move during the pandemic. Grampians Health interim chief health officer Claire Woods said it had been fantastic to have major funding investments, such as the $541.6 million Ballarat Base Hospital build, or improvements to areas such as residential care. READ MORE: But investing in workforce well-being was vital, too, particularly in the prolonged stresses and burn-out from the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the big changes Grampians Health will roll is a peer-support network, based on Horsham model that can be adapted for health services in Ballarat, Edenhope and Stawell. In Ballarat, there will be greater mental health first aid training and psychological support on acute wards. More shade sails and outdoor seating will enable staff a chance to get more fresh air. Indoor plants and fresh food boxes from Wilson's Fruit and Vegetables rolled out to different work areas in Ballarat last week and Ms Woods said these had already made a difference. "People enjoy it. The fruit boxes might look small and inconsequential but when people go in the tea room, it is one less thing they don't have to worry about," Ms Woods said. "Is it ever enough? It can never be enough. In my view, the number one concern is we still need many more staff to deliver care but it's important the big things shouldn't take away from small things that can make a difference day-to-day." Ms Woods said the critical workforce shortage in healthcare was a global issue and one that needed attention from professional bodies, governments and education providers. While COVID-19 served up a lot of unexpected or escalated staff well-being challenges, Ms Woods said staff indicated the seemingly little things to boost their shifts mattered. Ms Woods said these were also not to be mistaken as sole solutions to promoting positive workplace culture. "The culture of a workforce must be continually worked on," Ms Woods said. "Unless you are consistently paying attention to the workforce and the challenges there, you can fall into the trap of thinking it's easy." Grampians Health has also adapted the well-being boost according to staff needs across its sites in Stawell, Horsham, Edenhope and Dimboola. Ms Woods said the aim was to have lasting and meaningful benefits for all staff. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

