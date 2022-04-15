Asbestos and industrial waste found at Wendouree reserve

news, latest-news, wendouree west reserve, asbestos, community hub, 2022

Remediation works will begin at Wendouree west recreation reserve next week, following the discovery of asbestos and industrial waste at the construction site of the multi-million dollar community infrastructure build. City of Ballarat awarded the contract for the $4.8 million pavilion project to building company Plan Group in December last year, following a preliminary environmental assessment and a soil analysis, neither of which detected the presence of toxic substances. The precise date construction workers first uncovered asbestos at the site of the new community hub is unknown, but since then soil testing has detected the deadly material at two further locations on the construction site. In a statement, City of Ballarat said exclusion zones had been established at the site and air monitoring would remain on foot until the remediation works were completed in mid-May and the site was deemed safe for public use. The statement added that regular users of the reserve - including Ballarat YMCA youth groups, the Wendouree Neighbourhood Centre, the Forest Rangers Soccer Club, the North Ballarat Cricket Club and nearby residents - were informed of the discovery on Thursday. The remediation works will be undertaken by Digga Group, an Environment Protection Authority licensed contractor, from next Tuesday 19 April. Notwithstanding the setback, completion of the community hub is expected later this year, adding to the three new soccer pitches, new coaches' boxes, track lighting and BMX pump track completed last year. The new community hub will comprise a sports pavilion, change rooms, both a men's and youth shed as well as a five-a-side street soccer zone. City of Ballarat recently commenced the tender process for construction of the street soccer zone. The project is part of the wider $7 million upgrade to the Wendouree west recreation reserve, funded by the Victorian govenrment. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/c9551288-dafb-4b50-8411-af5c2aeaa076.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg