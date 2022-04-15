news, latest-news,

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels have suffered their first loss of the NAB League season, falling by 47 points to premiership fancy Geelong Falcons. Charlie Molan was the Rebels best on his return from VFL duty, while fellow top-ager Flynn Loader bagged three goals in the 7.8 (50) to 15.7 (97) defeat on Thursday night. The Rebels held their own in the first quarter, but a perfect 5.0 return in front of goal gave the visitors a nine-point lead at the first break. The lead only extended at half-time, with the hosts held to three lonely behinds. From there, the Falcons ran away with the game, kicking nine second-half goals to celebrate their second win and temporarily move to the top of the table. It was a similarly tough day for the Rebels' futures side, losing to the Geelong Falcons 4.3 (27) to 13.7 (85). Oliver Hannaford was the named the Rebels' player of the day. "The speed of the game is through the roof at this sort of level and you need to adapt to the pressure and dispose of the ball better," he said after the game. "I've learned running is key, getting to where you need to be and presenting in the right position is essential at this level."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/fc127f04-a763-4a3a-b7e1-cff305f33b04.jpg/r0_267_5259_3238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg