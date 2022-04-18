news, latest-news, Ancestry, Family history, Eureka, Centre, Ballarat, Research

For those who have ever wondered about their family history but did not know where to begin, the Eureka Centre will host a free session covering everything you need to know on Wednesday afternoon. It is one in an umbrella of free sessions offered by the City of Ballarat at the Eureka Centre. City of Ballarat acting mayor Cr Amy Johnson said the programs are for people new to historical research, and those interested in increasing their skills and knowledge. "The Ancestry session at the Eureka Centre will be held on Wednesday and will introduce people to online platforms to start beginning a family history. This session will work on building family trees and linking historical documents," she said. "This is a new initiative, but with assistance from staff based at the Eureka Centre visitors have been uncovering fascinating stories all the time and due to the curiosity of our visitors we decided to run this free program." The program is run in partnership between the City of Ballarat's Australiana Research Collection and the Public Records Office Victoria's Ballarat Archives Centre. It will take place at the Ballarat Research Hub at Eureka (BRHAE) at the Eureka Centre. Cr Johnson said BRHAE staff could further guide people on their ancestry journey. "The ancestry program is a partnership between these services to support and upskill people who are interested in historical research, genealogy and their family history," she said. "A lot of information is readily available online through resources such as the National Library of Australia's website, though sometimes it is discovered by searching through hard copy records and our staff can help guide people in their historical research journey." In addition to assisting people with historical research, BRHAE's Australiana Research Librarian, Simon Jacks, writes a regular blog about interesting moments in Ballarat's history. The most recent blog looked at the Chinese community's involvement in Australian Rules Football between 1892 and 1896, and the archive of these blogs is available to view at the Eureka Centre Ballarat website. The Ballarat Research Hub at Eureka is open Monday to Thursday from 10am to 4.30pm. 'Getting started with ancestry' will run on Wednesday from 2pm to 3.30pm. The session will be free, however spots are limited. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

