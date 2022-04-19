news, latest-news,

Hepburn Shire Council is set to decide a final position on the potential changing of a controversial and 'racist' creek name. Officers have recommended councillors vote to support the proposed renaming of Jim Crow Creek to Larni Barramal Yaluk. "The proposal is consistent with relevant key council plans and policies and also responds to broader community advocacy in relation to the offensive and racist associations of the name," a council report states. The potential renaming of the creek which runs from near Hepburn through Franklinford and Newstead has long been a point of contention in the community. Aboriginal people and supporters have called for the name to change for decades. Residents were given a chance to make public submissions at a special meeting of council in March following a consultation process during October and November last year. A council report reveals consultation results show there is 'clear overall support' for the renaming as proposed, despite a range of views within the community. There were 187 people in support of the renaming overall, with 30 objectors. Representatives of the local traditional owners Dja Dja Wurrung recommended the name Larni Barramal Yaluk, meaning home or habitat of the Emu Creek. Jim Crow is known as a racist and derogatory term referring to 'black people' across the world and was applied to the 'Jim Crow Laws' in the United States from 1877. Racially offensive names have been removed from other places, including Mount Jim Crow in Queensland which was legally restored to the Darumbal name of Baga in 2018. RELATED COVERAGE: Step forward in potential renaming of racist creek name If councillors vote to support the renaming of the creek, council will make a recommendation to Geographic Names Victoria to considering the renaming. Part of the creek runs through Mount Alexander Shire so that council will also make a recommendation if it decides to support the renaming. The registrar at the Office of Geographic Names (OGN) will make the final decision to accept or reject the proposal. Hepburn Shire councillors will vote to decide its position on the renaming proposal at a council meeting on Wednesday night. All people who participated in the community consultation period will be advised of the decision.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/5a85bd57-ca5f-4785-bbaa-3e17822a6276.jpg/r0_51_1019_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg