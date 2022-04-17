Warning issued for grassfire south of Rokewood

news, latest-news,

At least 14 crews are fighting an out-of-control grassfire south of Rokewood. The fire, near Meadows Road and Ledwells Road, was first reported about 10.30am on Sunday. It is currently moving in a southerly direction, with an advice message issued for Barunah Park, Barunah Plains, Cressy, and Rokewood. There are concerns it's heading to the Cressy-Hamilton Highway. More information is available through VicEmergency. This Advice message is being issued for Barunah Park, Barunah Plains, Cressy, Rokewood. There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions. What you should do: Impacts in your area: This message was issued by Country Fire Authority. The next update is expected by 17/04/2022 03:40 pm or as the situation changes. Use multiple sources to stay informed: Accessibility: The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/076150fd-2c1a-4062-b4b2-00aa70a8c5d1.png/r0_92_1154_744_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg