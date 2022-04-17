Warning issued for grassfire south of Rokewood
At least 14 crews are fighting an out-of-control grassfire south of Rokewood.
The fire, near Meadows Road and Ledwells Road, was first reported about 10.30am on Sunday.
It is currently moving in a southerly direction, with an advice message issued for Barunah Park, Barunah Plains, Cressy, and Rokewood.
There are concerns it's heading to the Cressy-Hamilton Highway.
More information is available through VicEmergency.
This Advice message is being issued for Barunah Park, Barunah Plains, Cressy, Rokewood.
- There is a grassfire at CrnMeadows Rd and Ledwells Rd Rokewood that is not yet under control.
- This grassfire is travelling in a southerly direction towards Cressy-Hamilton Highway.
There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
- Keep the roads clear so emergency services can respond.
Impacts in your area:
- Firefighters are attending to this fire.
- Smoke may be visible from nearby communities and roads.
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 17/04/2022 03:40 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
- www.emergency.vic.gov.au
- VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226
- VicEmergency app
- Facebook or Twitter (#vicfires)
- Tune in to ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
- To access this information in other languages call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.
- If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.