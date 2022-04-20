news, latest-news,

A playing-coach and a captain are among the early leaders in The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year voting. Despite fighting a losing cause, Daniel Toman took home five votes in the clash between Sunbury and North Ballarat after a 50-touch, three-goal performance. Votes are awarded on a 5,4,3,2,1 basis to the best players on the ground across both teams. North Ballarat captain Simon McCartin earned four votes in a new role, starting in a forward pocket. Bacchus Marsh coach Tom German collected the most votes in his side's win against Ballarat. German led his team for disposals (33) and clearances (8) while also racking up seven tackles and five inside 50s. Angus Bade was Ballarat's best vote-getter in his first game for the club. At Marty Busch Reserve, an exemplary performance in a new role say Darley young gun Mace Cousins earn five votes. Playing his first full game in the half-back line, Cousins had 33 disposals, eight marks, seven inside 50s and four intercept marks. WATCH MACE COUSINS' HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: His captain Brett Bewley collected four votes and finished with a stats line of 33 disposals, 10 clearances and three goals. Sebastopol captain Tony Lockyer earned two votes in his first game back from a shoulder injury. Lake Wendouree's Scott Carlin collected five votes on his first game back at the club after an influential performance. Four goals, 21 disposals and 14 tackles helped Lakers teammate Jake Coxall take home four votes. Forward Izaac Grant was Redan's lone vote-getter with a four-goal, 19-touch outing. Melton completed a clean sweep in the voting after its emphatic 80-point win over rivals Melton South. Blake Souter earned five votes for his key work in the defensive half, while Lachie Watkins bagged two votes in his first game for the club after racking up a league-high 10 inside 50s and 30 disposals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/68c7f0b0-ab22-445b-b107-312474bd8e49.jpg/r0_180_2798_1761_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg